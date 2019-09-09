|
|
Judi A. Reed
On Monday, September 2, 2019, Judi A. Reed, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 73. Judi was born on June 18, 1946 in Akron, Ohio and raised by parents Howard and Thelma Tifft. Judi was a loyal employee of DATAQ Instruments, Inc. for 27 years until her retirement in 2012. On September 30, 1990, Judi married Richard Reed who she spent the rest of her life loving. Judi lived life to the fullest. Judi was a free, selfless spirit and loved to travel with her family and loving husband Richard. Judi enjoyed hosting events and knew how to make others feel welcome. Judi attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church and maintained a close relationship with God and used fellowship as a form of ministry.
Judi was preceded in death by her father, Howard, her mother, Thelma, and son-in-law, Orlando. Judi is survived by her husband, Richard, children: Jolene (Guy) Papp, Eric Guesman, Erin Dotson, Greg Reed, and Trinette Reed, grandchildren: Colin (Stephanie), Zella, Morgan, DaVante, Denell, Denzell, and Jack, as well as a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday September 13, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 7707 Market Ave. N Canton, Ohio 44721 with Pastor Emil Gretarsson officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 AM on Friday prior to the service at the church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019