|
|
Judith A. (Albright) Boatright
72, of Deerfield passed away on June 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 2, 1946 in Salem, Ohio to the late Ernest and Jane (Hoppes) Albright. Judith was a first generation college graduate from Kent State University. She owned American Mortgage Funding Group in Belden Village.
Judith is survived by her husband Kenneth Boatright; children Alice (Jack) Greenwald of Akron, Stephanie Spinner of Clearwater, FL., Amy (John) Spencer of Naples, FL., and Cliff Smith of Alliance; grandchildren Victoria Lynch of Columbus, Jacob Lynch of Deerfield, Jamy Spencer of Naples, FL., Sabrina Spinner of Clearwater FL., Madaline Spencer of Naples, FL., Taylor Smith of Deerfield, Austin Spinner of Clearwater, FL., and Alyssa Smith of Canton.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother James Albright and a sister Leslie Barnes.
Per Judith's wishes no services will take place. Friends may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Gednetz-Ruzek-
Brown Funeral Home, Sebring,
330-938-2526.
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019