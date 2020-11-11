Judith A. Neffage 77 died Sunday. Born in Newark, N.J., she had lived in Canton most of her life. She is survived her husband of 58 years, Thomas M. Neff; daughters, Cathy (Jim) Gliatta, Lisa Neff and Kimberly (Kevin Zagray) Neff; son, Rex (Rachael) Neff; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two sisters. Preceded in death by her parents and a brother.Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to:Lamiell Funeral Home,330-456-7375