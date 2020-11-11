Judith A. Neff
age 77 died Sunday. Born in Newark, N.J., she had lived in Canton most of her life. She is survived her husband of 58 years, Thomas M. Neff; daughters, Cathy (Jim) Gliatta, Lisa Neff and Kimberly (Kevin Zagray) Neff; son, Rex (Rachael) Neff; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two sisters. Preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
Lamiell Funeral Home,
330-456-7375