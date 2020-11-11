1/
Judith A. Neff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Neff

age 77 died Sunday. Born in Newark, N.J., she had lived in Canton most of her life. She is survived her husband of 58 years, Thomas M. Neff; daughters, Cathy (Jim) Gliatta, Lisa Neff and Kimberly (Kevin Zagray) Neff; son, Rex (Rachael) Neff; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two sisters. Preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

Lamiell Funeral Home,

330-456-7375

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved