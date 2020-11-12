1/
Judith A. Neff
Judith A. Neff

age 77 died Sunday. Born in Newark, New Jersey, she had lived in Canton most of her life.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas M. Neff, daughters, Kathy (Jim) Gliatta, Lisa Neff and Kimberly (Kevin Zagray) Neff, son, Rex (Rachael) Neff, 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two sisters. Preceded in death by her parents and a brother. The family would like to thank Hannah of Serenity Hospice for her care. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell Funeral Home)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
