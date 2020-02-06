Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Riggle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Riggle


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Riggle Obituary
Judith A. Riggle

age 76 of Jackson Twp., passed away on Feb. 4, 2020. She was born Aug. 2, 1943 in Ravenna, Ohio and was a 1961 graduate of Lincoln High School. She retired from Lesh Casner and Miller where she was an escrow officer. Judy enjoyed traveling, casinos, birds, and word search puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom Riggle; daughter, Dawn Riggle; son, Tommy (Nikki Mezic) Riggle, and sister, Barbara (Ron) Herrmann. She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Hinderschied and her mother, Grace (Bowen) Hinderschied.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, with Rev. Leslie Peine officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E., Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191. For additional information or to leave condolences go to www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -