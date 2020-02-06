|
|
Judith A. Riggle
age 76 of Jackson Twp., passed away on Feb. 4, 2020. She was born Aug. 2, 1943 in Ravenna, Ohio and was a 1961 graduate of Lincoln High School. She retired from Lesh Casner and Miller where she was an escrow officer. Judy enjoyed traveling, casinos, birds, and word search puzzles.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom Riggle; daughter, Dawn Riggle; son, Tommy (Nikki Mezic) Riggle, and sister, Barbara (Ron) Herrmann. She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Hinderschied and her mother, Grace (Bowen) Hinderschied.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, with Rev. Leslie Peine officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E., Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191. For additional information or to leave condolences go to www.heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020