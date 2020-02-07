|
Judith A. Riggle
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, with Rev. Leslie Peine officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E., Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191. For additional information or to leave condolences go to www.heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020