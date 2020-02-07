Home

Judith A. Riggle


1943 - 2020
Judith A. Riggle Obituary
Judith A. Riggle

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, with Rev. Leslie Peine officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E., Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191. For additional information or to leave condolences go to www.heitger.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020
