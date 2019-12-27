Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Spaulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Spaulding


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Spaulding Obituary
Judith A. Spaulding

Age 66, of Canton, passed away Monday Dec. 23, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born Feb. 17, 1953 in Canton to the late Virgil D. and Vivian F. (Douglas) Spaulding. Judith was a graduate of East Canton High School and received her bachelor's degree from Malone University. She was employed by Nationwide Insurance, retiring in 2019. Judith was a life member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church where she was active with the UMW, Prayer Shawl Ministry and the Christmas Cantata. She was an active member of the Republican party and loved animals, supporting various animal shelters.

Judith is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Diana Spaulding; two nieces, Elizabeth Spaulding and Grace (Daniel) McCormack; one great-niece, Emerson McCormack.

Funeral services will be Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -