Judith A. Spaulding
Age 66, of Canton, passed away Monday Dec. 23, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born Feb. 17, 1953 in Canton to the late Virgil D. and Vivian F. (Douglas) Spaulding. Judith was a graduate of East Canton High School and received her bachelor's degree from Malone University. She was employed by Nationwide Insurance, retiring in 2019. Judith was a life member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church where she was active with the UMW, Prayer Shawl Ministry and the Christmas Cantata. She was an active member of the Republican party and loved animals, supporting various animal shelters.
Judith is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Diana Spaulding; two nieces, Elizabeth Spaulding and Grace (Daniel) McCormack; one great-niece, Emerson McCormack.
Funeral services will be Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019