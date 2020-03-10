Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Judith Ann (Jepson) Gloeckler


1949 - 2020
Judith Ann (Jepson) Gloeckler Obituary
Judith Ann (Jepson) Gloeckler

age 70, passed away at the Chapel Hill Community in Canal Fulton on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Judy was born in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 27, 1949. She attended and graduated from the Canton Public Schools and then spent her college freshman year in North Carolina. She returned to Ohio to enroll in and receive her baccalaureate degree from Kent State University. She later received her masters degree from the University of Akron. Her professional career was spent as a school psychologist in the Canton City Schools. Very creative, Judy participated in several arts and crafts. She also enjoyed travel and with her husband, traveled extensively in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Britain and Europe.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Jepson of Canton and her older sister, R. Carol Wright of Massillon. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Theodore Gloeckler. No funeral service or memorial events are planned.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020
