Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Judith Griffith
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
Judith Ann Griffith


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Ann Griffith Obituary
Judith Ann Griffith 1951-2019

Age 68 of Massillon, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Judith was born in Kensington, Ohio on March 15, 1951 to Thomas Reese Griffith and Frances (Toalston) Sheen.

Judith is survived by two daughters, Layna McCauley and Vickie (Harold) Allison III, both of Massillon; one son, Rick (Starlyn) Edwards of Ina Ill.; one brother, Thomas (Mary) Griffith of Minerva; a sister-in-law, Betty Griffith of Minerva; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Holder; and two brothers, William Griffith and Robert Griffith.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva Ohio. There are no formal funeral services. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley

330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019
