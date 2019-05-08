|
|
Judith Ann Griffith 1951-2019
Age 68 of Massillon, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Judith was born in Kensington, Ohio on March 15, 1951 to Thomas Reese Griffith and Frances (Toalston) Sheen.
Judith is survived by two daughters, Layna McCauley and Vickie (Harold) Allison III, both of Massillon; one son, Rick (Starlyn) Edwards of Ina Ill.; one brother, Thomas (Mary) Griffith of Minerva; a sister-in-law, Betty Griffith of Minerva; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Holder; and two brothers, William Griffith and Robert Griffith.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva Ohio. There are no formal funeral services. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley
330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019