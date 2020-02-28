Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Judith Ann (Guilliouma) Neininger


1945 - 2020
Judith Ann (Guilliouma) Neininger Obituary
Judith Ann (Guilliouma) Neininger

Age 74, was born March 28, 1945 to the late Harvey and Alberta (Henrich) Guilliouma. Judy was a 1963 graduate of Canton South High School; she was formerly employed by Harter Bank, Canton and Bank One, Dover. She was a member of St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish. Judy enjoyed following and supporting her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in all their sports and school events. Her family was everything to her. She enjoyed camping and vacations in her RV, family ski trips to Peek'n Peak and going to the casinos were on her list of favorite activities. Drawing house plans, crossword puzzles and Sudoku were her daily activities. Judy was famous for her brownies, Christmas cookies and the best chocolate chip cookies.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey D. and John W. Guilliouma. Judy is survived by her husband, Ted A. to whom she was married 56 years; three children, Kristine (Art) Pagsuyoin, Michael (Tami) and Timothy (Renita) Neininger; seven grandchildren, Justin and Emma Pagsuyoin, Drew, Evan and Adrianna Neininger, Patricia and Paige Neininger; one sister and brother-in-law, Gloria (Tom) Kossack; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Guilliouma, Nancy (Gary) Davidson, Paula (Larry) Stuckey, Debbie Einstein; brothers-in-law, Fred (Julie), Jim (Kathy) Neininger; many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the Inn at University Village, Crossroads Hospice and First Light Home Care.

Funeral services will be Monday March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, or the . Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2020
