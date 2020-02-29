Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Judith Ann (Guilliouma) Neininger

Judith Ann (Guilliouma) Neininger Obituary
Judith Ann

(Guilliouma) Neininger

Funeral services will be Monday March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, or the . Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020
