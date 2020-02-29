|
Judith Ann
(Guilliouma) Neininger
Funeral services will be Monday March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, or the . Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020