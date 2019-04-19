Judith Ann Paquelet 1941-2019



77, of Massillon, passed away on April 16, 2019 after an extended journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on April 20, 1941, in Akron, Ohio to the late Andrew and Julia (Bohla) Vadas. She was a graduate of the Beaumont School for Girls in Cleveland. After graduation, she enrolled in the Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and while there as a student, she met a medical intern who would eventually become her husband. After nursing school, she worked as a registered nurse in surgery at Akron Children's Hospital during which time she earned a BS in Nursing from the University of Akron. At the completion of his medical training, Judy married the love of her life, Dr. Charles Paquelet on June 27, 1964. They returned to Massillon soon thereafter and Judy taught nursing at Massillon City Hospital for several years. Judy was very active in her community. She was a longtime board member and past president of the Massillon Museum and served on the Massillon City Council. She was also past president of the Women's Auxiliary to the Stark County Medical Society and for many years she served on the board of the West Stark Community Medical Foundation. In addition, she volunteered at the West Stark Free Clinic where she helped many people obtain health care. That endless commitment earned her Woman of the Year and Volunteer of the Year honors. She was also active in her church, having served on its parish council. Judy was a founding member of the Ulster Project, an interfaith organization that for more than thirty years has brought Catholic and Protestant teenagers from Northern Ireland to Massillon and surrounding areas in an effort to bring about religious tolerance and respect. Only recently, Judy organized "Caring Stitches", a sewing circle of ladies at St. Barbara Catholic Church which makes clothing and bedding for the needy. In addition to her community involvement, Judy owned and operated the Silver Llama, a woman's clothing boutique, for more than ten years. She also loved her time on the farm in Massillon and enriched her life by traveling to many places throughout the world.



Judy will be deeply missed by her husband of 54 years; children, Charles "Chip" (Kelly) Paquelet, Laura (Rick) Carpinelli-Paquelet, John (Kristin) Paquelet, and Stephen (Sara Davidson) Paquelet; grandchildren Grace, Andrew, Matthew and Charles; step-grandchildren, Caitie Ott and Nicki Ott; siblings, Andrea Ashburn, A. Todd (Willa) Vadas, Robert (Hahn) Vadas, Jane (Arthur) Flitner and Martin "Buddy" (Carrie) Vadas; 15 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Maribeth Zappia.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon and again on Monday at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara's in Massillon. Final resting place will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.



