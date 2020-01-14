Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Judith Ann Pezzuti


1941 - 2020
Judith Ann Pezzuti Obituary
Judith Ann Pezzuti

78, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Canton on October 31, 1941 to the late Eddie and Jennie Coletti. She was a 1959 graduate of Timken High School and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband Romolo Pezzuti in 1997; her son Romolo (Tony) A. Pezzuti; and her sister JoAnn Rossi. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Linda Pezzuti of Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; daughter Angela McCoy (Jeff) of Canton; six grandchildren; brothers, Frank Coletti (Kathy) and Eddie Coletti (Marie); sisters, Jeanne Keister (Terry) and Margie Beebe (Ron); special cousins Vic, Becky Pitea.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 am at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am on Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
