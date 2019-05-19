Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads United Methodist Church
120 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads United Methodist Church
120 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH
Judith Ann Radosevic


Judith Ann Radosevic Obituary
Judith Ann Radosevic, 1941-2019

Judy Radosevic of Canton passed away Wednesday, May 15, at Aultman Hospital. She was born July 16, 1941, in Newark, Ohio to the late Charles and Anna Geraldine (Lay) Gard. Judy graduated summa cum laude from both Newark High School and the University of Cincinnati, where she met her future husband, Richard Radosevic, of Canton. She was a stay-at-home mother for 26 years, bracketed by a nine-month stint at Aultman Hospital as a medical technologist and six years as the Director of Caring Ministries at Church of the Savior United Methodist. A woman of deep faith, she volunteered countless hours over the years at various programs for children, youth, and adults at her church. She kept an immaculate home, lawn, and garden and enjoyed sewing, painting, reading, writing, entertaining, camping with the Buckeye Winnies, and spending time with her family, especially participating in the care of her local grandchildren.

Judy is preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Gard. She is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Richard Radosevic; her brother, John (Elaine) Gard of Newark; her five children, Jill (Cary) Coleman of Cincinnati, Tracy Radosevic of Baltimore, Tamra (Robert) Weemes of Lake Charles, La., Greg (Tricia) Radosevic and Eric Radosevic of Canton; and six grandchildren, Tyler, Kelley and Carly Coleman, Gaby Weemes, Sophia and Anna Radosevic.

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 24, 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home (1517 N. Market Ave., Canton). A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m., with calling hours an hour before, at Crossroads United Methodist Church in downtown Canton (120 Cleveland Ave SW). Final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to () or the Canton Calvary Mission (https://www.cantoncalvarymission.net).

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019
