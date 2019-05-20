|
Judith Ann
Radosevic
Calling hours will be held Friday, May 24, 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home (1517 N. Market Ave., Canton). A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m., with calling hours an hour before, at Crossroads United Methodist Church in downtown Canton (120 Cleveland Ave SW). Final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to () or the Canton Calvary Mission (https://www.cantoncalvarymission.net).
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
