Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads United Methodist Church
120 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads United Methodist Church
120 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Calling hours will be held Friday, May 24, 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home (1517 N. Market Ave., Canton). A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m., with calling hours an hour before, at Crossroads United Methodist Church in downtown Canton (120 Cleveland Ave SW). Final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to () or the Canton Calvary Mission (https://www.cantoncalvarymission.net).

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
