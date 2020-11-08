1/1
Judith Ann Ramey
1939 - 2020
Judith Ann Ramey

Together Again

81, of East Canton, passed away Saturday, November 7th, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Canton on September 12, 1939, a daughter of the late Ruth Barth, also preceded in death by her husband Walter Ramey; sister, Gladys Bailey and two brothers Lester Barth and Hal Barth. She was valedictorian her senior year at Timken High School where she was also a majorette.

Survived by daughter, Barb (Steve) Driver, of East Canton; three sons, Walter (Tina) Ramey Jr., Scott (Sherri)Ramey all of Carrollton, Bill (Loretta) Ramey, of Dundee; sister, Linda Edwards of North Canton; brother, Bobby (Jody) Barth of Massillon; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Aultman Hospice or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
