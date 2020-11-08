Judith Ann Ramey
Together Again
81, of East Canton, passed away Saturday, November 7th, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Canton on September 12, 1939, a daughter of the late Ruth Barth, also preceded in death by her husband Walter Ramey; sister, Gladys Bailey and two brothers Lester Barth and Hal Barth. She was valedictorian her senior year at Timken High School where she was also a majorette.
Survived by daughter, Barb (Steve) Driver, of East Canton; three sons, Walter (Tina) Ramey Jr., Scott (Sherri)Ramey all of Carrollton, Bill (Loretta) Ramey, of Dundee; sister, Linda Edwards of North Canton; brother, Bobby (Jody) Barth of Massillon; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Aultman Hospice or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
