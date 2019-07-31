|
Judith Ann Riffle
Age 76, of North Canton passed away Saturday Morning July 27, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born on Thursday, Oct. 22, 1942 in Canton, the daughter of the late Burdell and Dorothy (Purcell) Utt. She retired from the Hoover Company and GE Capital. Judith enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Judith is survived by her daughters, Tamara (Rick) Rohr of Twinsburg, Chauntelle (Dan) Skirtich of Navarre; sister, Kathy Bass of Circleville; brother, Kim (Diane) Utt of Wooster; grandchildren, Meaghan (Max) Hostetler, Joshua Abrigg, Elizabeth (Corey) Thompson, Jacob Rohr; great-grandchildren, Miles Hostetler, Nolan Hostetler, Violet Thompson and Iris Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
Judith's family is planning a private memorial gathering at a later date. Her family suggests that donations in her name may be made to . Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019