Judith Ann



Surmay



74, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center.



Memorial funeral services will be held Monday, August 17th., at 10:00 AM in the St. George Romanian Catholic Cathedral, 1121 44th St NE, Canton, with Very Rev. Fr. Ovidiu Marginean officiating.



