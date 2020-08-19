1/1
Judith (Morrison) Cheyney
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith (Morrison) Cheyney

81 of Massillon passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 after a hard battle with cancer. She was born December 4, 1938 in Canton, Ohio to the late Herbert Leidig and Alice Snyder Morrison. Judith was a graduate of Canton South High School and was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church. She loved her family, traveling, water activities and the Stark County Model T Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Hill O'Connor; brothers, Ed "Sonny", Ronny and Steve Morrison and is survived by husband, Owen Cheyney; sons, Charles Hill, Christopher Hill and Kenneth Hill; stepsons, Owen Cheyney, Jr. and Greg Cheyney; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Karen Bartlet and brothers, Dave Morrison and Jeff Banncki.

A Memorial Service will be held FRIDAY, August 21st at 3:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East, Canal Fulton, Ohio and where friends may call ONE HOUR PRIOR service time at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be at St. Jacob Mudbrook Cemetery.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved