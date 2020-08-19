Judith (Morrison) Cheyney81 of Massillon passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 after a hard battle with cancer. She was born December 4, 1938 in Canton, Ohio to the late Herbert Leidig and Alice Snyder Morrison. Judith was a graduate of Canton South High School and was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church. She loved her family, traveling, water activities and the Stark County Model T Club.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Hill O'Connor; brothers, Ed "Sonny", Ronny and Steve Morrison and is survived by husband, Owen Cheyney; sons, Charles Hill, Christopher Hill and Kenneth Hill; stepsons, Owen Cheyney, Jr. and Greg Cheyney; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Karen Bartlet and brothers, Dave Morrison and Jeff Banncki.A Memorial Service will be held FRIDAY, August 21st at 3:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East, Canal Fulton, Ohio and where friends may call ONE HOUR PRIOR service time at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be at St. Jacob Mudbrook Cemetery.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356