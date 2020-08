Judith (Morrison) CheyneyA Memorial Service will be held FRIDAY, August 21st at 3:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East, Canal Fulton, Ohio and where friends may call ONE HOUR PRIOR service time at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be at St. Jacob Mudbrook Cemetery.Swigart-Easterling,330-854-2356