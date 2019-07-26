Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
Burial
Following Services
Union Lawn Cemetery
Resources
Judith E. Border


1945 - 2019
Judith E. Border Obituary
73, of Navarre, passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter at her side, late Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019. Born in Cambridge, Ohio, August 18, 1945, a daughter to the late Benjamin and Jessie (Moffett) Powell, Judy attended Tuslaw High School and worked for several years at Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation in Massillon. An area resident throughout her adulthood, her favorite job was as a homemaker; a devoted wife and a loving and supportive mother and grandmother. She treasured every aspect of family life and the farm and looked forward to annual family fishing trips to Canada to relax and unwind.

Preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Grayson; Judy is survived by the love of her life and husband of 43 years, Eugene Border, of the home; their daughter, Kristi McGonagle; grandsons, Justin, Zachary and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Mayson and Skylar, all of the area; and her brother, Lester (Jean) Powell, of New Matamoras, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Evangelist Glen Hawkins will officiate and burial will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences prior to the services, from 10-11:30 Saturday morning in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









339-879-5433
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019
