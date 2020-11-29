Judith E. Pickett
age 77, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She grew up in Vienna, Ohio. Judy attended Ohio University, followed by Ohio State University, where she met her future husband, Joe D. Pickett, on a blind date. Judy and Joe were married on Sept. 6, 1964. She studied nursing at Ohio State and graduated as a registered nurse in 1966, and first worked as a nurse at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Later, Judy transitioned into teaching medical students at Otterbein College and then Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine. Judy earned her master's in counseling from the University of Akron in 1993. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church for 39 years and was a strong believer. Judy was a member of the choir for 25 years.
Judy had a love for the water, as she grew up vacationing every summer on Sandy Lake in Pennsylvania. As an adult, she and Joe vacationed on Lake Muskosung in Ontario, Canada for many years. They spent 19 happy summers enjoying the beauty of northern Ontario at their cottage on the lake with their family. Judy was known for her loving and caring nature, and she was a kind and loving person. She had an unwavering love for her family and friends. One of her greatest gifts was keeping in contact with people. She loved to listen, lend a helping hand, and share in other people's lives. She had many long-lasting friendships wherever she went. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Judy always cared for her friends when they were in need and put others above herself. Judy leaves a void so great that it is hard to imagine a world without her, but she will live on in our hearts as we continue the many traditions she shared over the years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe of 54 years; sons, Jeff, of Carmel, Ind., and Joseph, of San Antonio, Texas; daughters-in-law, Diane and Katherine; brother, James McClymonds, of Waltham, Mass; and grandchildren, Adam, Charlie, Jenna, and Gary.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton, Ohio. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721