Judith Elaine Fonte
Judith Elaine Fonte

age 81 passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday evening November 5th. Judy was born in Canton, OH to the late Harry T. Guedel Sr. and Arlene (Fry) (Guedel) Tilk. She was a graduate of Timken High School class of 1956.

In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her step-mother Mildred Guedel, step-father Robert Tilk, former husband Dominic J. Fonte Sr. and one grandchild.

Judy lived an incredibly spirited life. While raising her five children, she worked in the service industry at a number of Canton's favorites- including Four Winds, Lucia's, and Bali Hai- as well as earning a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Kent State University. Judy played classical piano, loved singing, and had a passion for traveling that landed her in Las Vegas where she worked until the age of seventy. She then returned home to Canton where she loved being close to her children and grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her Brother H. Thomas Guedel Jr. (Carol), her Sister Joan Rossetti, half-sister JoEllen, and her five children John Fonte, Dominic Fonte (Julie), Elaine Fonte Miller (Scott), David Fonte and Angela Fonte Smith (Matthew). She is also survived by her thirteen Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A small family service will be held next Spring. Charitable contributions can be made in Judith's name to Aultman Hospital Hospice or St Lukes Lutheran Community. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
November 14, 2020
I worked with Judy at miracle ear. Always so very nice and very spirited. Prayers to her family.
Lisa Vergis (Baroni)
November 14, 2020
Dominic & Family

So sorry to read of the passing of your beloved mother.
My condolences to you all.

Faye Sibila
Faye Sibila
Friend
November 14, 2020
John, Dominic, Elaine, Dave, and Angela:

May God comfort each of you and your families during this time of sorrow. Sheila and I will keep you in our prayers.
Philip A Budervic
Friend
