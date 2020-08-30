Judith "Judy" F. Wagner Ewing



Judy Ewing passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, in Canton, Ohio. She grew up in Weirton, West Virginia, the child of steelworker, William R. Wagner and daredevil flapper mother, Sylvia (Malone) Wagner. After high school, Judy attended West Liberty State College where she earned a Bachelor Degree in Education. Judy contributed in many ways throughout her life in roles that included daughter, sister, teacher, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, neighbor and cousin. She was a lifelong artist, crafter, painter, and avid stamper. Her passion for science led her to team up with a few close friends to collect and build several prehistoric animals that are now displayed in Discover World at the McKinley Museum in Canton. Judy enjoyed researching her family genealogy, reading mysteries, and freely providing opinions on life as she saw it. She was happily addicted to HGTV and chocolate. With an appreciation for good food, she loved finding delicious new recipes but enjoyed them most when others cooked them for her. She was a lifelong garage saler and collector of unnecessary beautiful objects that held no purpose other than to brighten her day to look at them. Ultimately her pride and joy were her two beautiful grandchildren.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Don G. Wagner and his wife, Ruth L. (Berry); and her sister-in-law, Betty J. (Blankenship) Ewing. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Ewing) Bayse and husband Steve; grandchildren, Skyler and Savannah Bayse; brother-in-law, Bill Ewing; niece, Jody (Wagner) Ball; husband, Rick and children Elyse and Justin; niece, Jill (Wagner) Woisnet and husband Lex; niece, Susan (Ewing) Kelly and husband Chris; niece, Ann (Ewing) Ruel and husband Jim; nephew, David Ewing and wife Rekha; as well as several grandnieces, grandnephews and many cousins.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Dr. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708.



