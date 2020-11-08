Judith F. WendellAge 78, of Canton, died Wednesday evening following a brief illness. A life resident of Canton she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Petronella (Valentine) Zengler. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked at Marc Grocery Store and Pharmacy. She was a member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish and enjoyed playing bingo and shopping.She is survived by her husband, Larry Wendell of the home; sons, David Wendell of Canton, Gary (Deanna) Wendell of Bowerston, Ohio; daughter Gail Wendell of Canton; sisters, Peggy Fischio of New Philadelphia, Geri Joliat of Navarre; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.Friends may call Tuesday afternoon from 12 noon to 2:00 pm in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Personal condolences are invited on line at:(Wackerly 330 455-5235)