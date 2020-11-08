1/1
Judith F. Wendell
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith F. Wendell

Age 78, of Canton, died Wednesday evening following a brief illness. A life resident of Canton she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Petronella (Valentine) Zengler. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked at Marc Grocery Store and Pharmacy. She was a member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish and enjoyed playing bingo and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Wendell of the home; sons, David Wendell of Canton, Gary (Deanna) Wendell of Bowerston, Ohio; daughter Gail Wendell of Canton; sisters, Peggy Fischio of New Philadelphia, Geri Joliat of Navarre; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Friends may call Tuesday afternoon from 12 noon to 2:00 pm in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Personal condolences are invited on line at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved