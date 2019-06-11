|
Judith J. Poulton (Maley)
age 73, died on June 1, 2019 after a 2 year battle with terminal illness. Judith was born March 29, 1946 in Boston, Mass., to Paul and Mary Poulton. She was a resident of Canton, Ohio most of her life. Judith's greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, cooking for them, playing Yahtzee and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle O'Brien; son, Mathew Reiter and finance Loretta Starks; son, Mark O'Brien and wife Sonya O'Brien; step grandchildren, Ricky and Taylor Brocious; granddaughter, Lindsey Zimmerman and husband Tyler Zimmerman; grandson, Marshal Byham and her pride and joy, great-granddaughter, Makenzie Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Poulton and mother, Mary Poulton.
A private service was held for her family on June 10, 2019.
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019