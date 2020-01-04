Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
JUDITH K. GRINDEL


1949 - 2020
JUDITH K. GRINDEL Obituary
Judith K. Grindel

age 70, of Waynesburg, passed away January 2, 2020. She was born October 20, 1949 in Canton, daughter to the late Cecil E. and Phlora E. (Fout) Cooper. Judith retired from Aultman Hospital following over 20 years of service. She enjoyed word searches and her animals, but nothing meant more to her than the time she devoted to her family. In addition to her family, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Mike" Grindel; and grandson, Shaemus Angel Grindel Johnson.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracey Grindel (Fiance', George Jones, Jr.); son, John (Stephanie) Grindel; granddaughters: Morgan Johnson, Jasmyne Grindel and Skyla Grindel; and lifelong friend of over 60 years, Sandy Baker.

Funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020
