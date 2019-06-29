|
|
"Together Again"
Judith "Judy" K. Holderman
age 81 of Jackson Twp., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 24, 1937 in Hurst, Illinois, and raised by her parents, Ray and Evelyn Carter in Massillon. She was a graduate of Jackson High School.
She married William
Holderman on January 24, 1957, and they shared 59 years together until his passing.
A Graveside Service will be held at Newman Cemetery on, Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations can be made in Judy's memory to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peachtree Street N.W., Louisville, OH 44641. For full obituary go to: www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on June 29, 2019