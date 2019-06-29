The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Newman Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH HOLDERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH K. "JUDY" HOLDERMAN


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH K. "JUDY" HOLDERMAN Obituary
"Together Again"

Judith "Judy" K. Holderman

age 81 of Jackson Twp., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 24, 1937 in Hurst, Illinois, and raised by her parents, Ray and Evelyn Carter in Massillon. She was a graduate of Jackson High School.

She married William

Holderman on January 24, 1957, and they shared 59 years together until his passing.

A Graveside Service will be held at Newman Cemetery on, Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations can be made in Judy's memory to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peachtree Street N.W., Louisville, OH 44641. For full obituary go to: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now