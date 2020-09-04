Judith K. LakeAge 71, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 3, 2020 in her home. She was born January 11, 1949 in Canton to the late Hubert E. and Jean (Dillon) Highman. Judy was a 1967 graduate of Canton South High School where she was a majorette. She retired from the Stark County Auditors office after 28 years of service. Judy was a member of Waco Epworth United Methodist Church where she served on the decorating committee, the choir and the community spaghetti suppers. She was an avid animal lover and supported various animal rights groups.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Lake; one brother, John Highman. Judy is survived by her loving husband, Daniel P. Lake to whom she was married 50 years; one brother, Jeff (Bonny) Highman; one sister, Jill Nichols; brothers and sisters-in-law, Linda (Lee) Wiley, Calvin (Emily) Lake, David (Barbara) Lake, Rodney (Becky) Lake and Bobby (Carolyn) Lake; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Waco Epworth United Methodist Church at 2150 – 17th St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707 with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Saturday at the church (12-1 p.m.). Burial will be Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525