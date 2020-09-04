1/1
JUDITH K. LAKE
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith K. Lake

Age 71, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 3, 2020 in her home. She was born January 11, 1949 in Canton to the late Hubert E. and Jean (Dillon) Highman. Judy was a 1967 graduate of Canton South High School where she was a majorette. She retired from the Stark County Auditors office after 28 years of service. Judy was a member of Waco Epworth United Methodist Church where she served on the decorating committee, the choir and the community spaghetti suppers. She was an avid animal lover and supported various animal rights groups.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Lake; one brother, John Highman. Judy is survived by her loving husband, Daniel P. Lake to whom she was married 50 years; one brother, Jeff (Bonny) Highman; one sister, Jill Nichols; brothers and sisters-in-law, Linda (Lee) Wiley, Calvin (Emily) Lake, David (Barbara) Lake, Rodney (Becky) Lake and Bobby (Carolyn) Lake; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Waco Epworth United Methodist Church at 2150 – 17th St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707 with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Saturday at the church (12-1 p.m.). Burial will be Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 PM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Burial
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved