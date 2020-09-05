1/
JUDITH K. LAKE
Judith K. Lake

Funeral services will be (Today) Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Waco Epworth United Methodist Church at 2150 – 17th St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707 with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on (today) Saturday at the church (12-1 p.m.).

Burial will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 PM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
SEP
8
Burial
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
September 4, 2020
Dear Jill, please accept my deepest sympathy in the passing of your sister. Keep your memories close to your heart and may the support of friends and family be a blessing during this time of grief.
Diana Storch
