Judith K. Lake
Funeral services will be (Today) Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Waco Epworth United Methodist Church at 2150 – 17th St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707 with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on (today) Saturday at the church (12-1 p.m.).
Burial will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525