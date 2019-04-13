|
Judith K. Witte
75, of North Canton, passed away on April 9, 2019 at her home. Judith was born in Canton, Ohio, on November 5, 1943 to the late Paul and Mary Lanka. After raising her children she was a loan officer at a local bank. Judy was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, Funshop Square Dance Club and the North Canton YMCA. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, crafts and her family. Preceded in death by her brother, Paul "Sonny" Lanka.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dwight Witte; children: Pamela (Robert) Negri, Jeffrey (Laura) Witte and Kristen (Carlo) Pippolo; grandchildren: Heather Witte, Derek (Rebecca) Witte, Cecily Negri, Natalie Pippolo and Elena Pippolo; sisters: Helen Coomes, Mary Ann (Steve) Evanko and Doris Jones; many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Little Flower Catholic Church, 2040 Diamond St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721, with Fr. Leo Wehrlin officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019