Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Judith L. (Miller) Rayl

Judith L. (Miller) Rayl Obituary
Judith L. (Miller) Rayl

67 passed away March 21, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio and graduated from Timken High School. Judy is remembered by her strong faith and her love for her family, who in turn loved her dearly! Judy loved singing hymns, collecting owls and doing crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Beulah Miller; her husband, William Rayl; great-grandson, Zachery Lashley. Judy is survived by her daughters, Stacy Rayl (Rick Moran), Kimberly Mason (Randy Green); sisters, Diann Stalder (Rick), Susan McCamish (Brad); grandsons, Triston Lashley, Landon Lashley, Jason McBride (Andrea); great-grandson, Ezekiel McBride and her best friend, Marge Houge.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020
