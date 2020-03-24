|
Judith "Judy" Lab
age 78, Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born December 29, 1941 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Clyde and Grace (Brooks) Baird. Judy was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lab, in 2003; her parents and two brothers, William and James Baird. Judy is survived by her daughter, Amy (Tim) Brindack; her son, Tyler (Kari) Lab; two sisters, Patricia Ross and Marlene Helman; 10 grandchildren, Marissa (Keith) Schlamo, Tanley (Jordan) Filimonuk, Trenton Ohman, Myles, Natalie, Violet, Lilli and Jordan Lab, Lindsay and Madison Brindack; and six great-granddaughters.
A private family service will be held at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. Judy will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Fairmount Memorial Park, Alliance, OH. A memorial service to celebrate Judy's life is being planned for a future date. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020