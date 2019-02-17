Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
For more information about
Judith Richardson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Linda Richardson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Linda Richardson Obituary
Judith Linda Richardson

age 78, went home to Glory February 9, 2019. She was born October 7, 1940 in Canton, Ohio to the late Russell and Helen Sanford. She eloped with her best friend and love Bruce Alan Richardson in February 1973. Together they raised two children, Todd Russell (Amber) Richardson and Kara Ann Richardson.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gary Sanford. She is also survived by her two grandsons Blake Alan and Kyle Russell Richardson, her sister Corrine Sue Lidderdale and her beloved puppy Bella. Judie ran her own successful antique business "Judie's Junk" for over forty-five years.

Private services were held at Karlo-Libby in Canton, Ohio.

Zechariah 4:6 KJV "...Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the Lord of hosts."

Karlo-Libby

330-494-9644
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.