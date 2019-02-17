|
Judith Linda Richardson
age 78, went home to Glory February 9, 2019. She was born October 7, 1940 in Canton, Ohio to the late Russell and Helen Sanford. She eloped with her best friend and love Bruce Alan Richardson in February 1973. Together they raised two children, Todd Russell (Amber) Richardson and Kara Ann Richardson.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gary Sanford. She is also survived by her two grandsons Blake Alan and Kyle Russell Richardson, her sister Corrine Sue Lidderdale and her beloved puppy Bella. Judie ran her own successful antique business "Judie's Junk" for over forty-five years.
Private services were held at Karlo-Libby in Canton, Ohio.
Zechariah 4:6 KJV "...Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the Lord of hosts."
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019