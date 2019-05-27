Home

JUDITH LINN "JUDY" REDRICK

JUDITH LINN "JUDY" REDRICK Obituary
Judith "Judy" Linn Redrick

age 61 of Canton, OH, passed away peacefully at Aultman Compassionate Care on Friday May 17, 2019 after a short battle with ovarian cancer. Judy graduated from Glen Oak High School in 1976 and then enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army where she met the father of her children, and started a family in California. She worked hard to teach her three daughters good work ethic and the value of a dollar. She was very proud of her daughters accomplishments and many times would show off the pictures she carried in her wallet to the residents she worked with at Astoria. On her days off, Judy enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, video games, and of course football. Go Cowboys! She is preceded in death by her father, John R. Garrott; and her husband, Earl Redrick.

She is survived by her mother, Mona Lou Garrott; her brother, Christian Garrott; her daughters: Milinda Lynn Garcia, Catherine Ann Jones, and Mary Kandise Garcia; and her grandchildren: Karissa Lynn and Kassandra Ann Garcia, Noah Andrew and Grace Ann Jones. Judy never liked being the center of attention and would hide her nervousness with a small giggle.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. If you find it in your heart to commemorate Judy, we ask that you please thank a veteran for their service today. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2019
