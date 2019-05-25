Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Nill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith "Judie" Nill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith "Judie" Nill Obituary
Judith "Judie" Nill

age 76, of North Canton, died at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Judie was born March 1, 1943 in Sharon, Pa., daughter to the late William and Marian (Stewart) Ward. Surviving is her loving husband, Bob and two daughters, Betty (Ronald) Jones and Marilee (Jay) Schmucker; three grandchildren, Rachel, Roger and Will. Also surviving is Judie's sister, Susan Bissell and brother, Bob Ward. Judie retired from Belden and Blake in 2005 and was a member of the McKinley Stampers.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 10:30am-1pm in Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. with a memorial service immediately following starting at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to The Chapel in Green-Missions, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now