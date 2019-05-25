|
Judith "Judie" Nill
age 76, of North Canton, died at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Judie was born March 1, 1943 in Sharon, Pa., daughter to the late William and Marian (Stewart) Ward. Surviving is her loving husband, Bob and two daughters, Betty (Ronald) Jones and Marilee (Jay) Schmucker; three grandchildren, Rachel, Roger and Will. Also surviving is Judie's sister, Susan Bissell and brother, Bob Ward. Judie retired from Belden and Blake in 2005 and was a member of the McKinley Stampers.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 10:30am-1pm in Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. with a memorial service immediately following starting at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to The Chapel in Green-Missions, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.
