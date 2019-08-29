|
|
Judith P. Tayse
77, of Perry Twp. passed away on August 26, 2019. Judy was born in Canton, Ohio on December 23, 1941 to the late William and Alice Meola. She was a former member of TOPS Club and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, neighbors and her dog.
Preceded in death by her husband Joe Tayse Sr.; son Joe Tayse Jr.; brothers Frank, Dick and Jack. Judy is survived by her daughters Tina Jo (Randy) Detchon and Toni Jo (Matthew) Laubacher; daughter-in-law Missy Tayse; grandchildren Maria, Jo Jo, Samantha, Erin, Jessica, Randy Ray and Sydnee Jo; great-grandson David; brother Ron Meola; sisters Dory Kame, Marlene Haddox, sister and best friend Janie Mellie and her beloved dog Tahla.
Family and friends may visit from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Graveside service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery with Pastor Rod Lemon officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019