Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Judith R. (Judi) Notaro


1957 - 2019
Judith R. (Judi) Notaro Obituary
Judith R. (Judi) Notaro

age 62 of Canton passed away Saturday. Judi was born in Canton on May 12, 1957 to the late Richard and Charlene Greene. She was a 1975 graduate of Canton Lincoln high school. She was a retired employee of Aultman Hospital. Judi was know as Mimi by her two loving grandchildren Salvatore and Giavanna.

In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her sister Stephanie Riley. She is survived by her husband Sam with whom they would have celebrated 40 years of marriage, daughter and son-in-law Samantha (Joe) Daverio of Canton, three sisters Cindy (Mark) Hufstetler of Canton, Georgia (Bruce) Carter of Green, and Kim (Foster) Pool of Canton.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 pm at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019
