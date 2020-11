Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of



Judith R. Notaro



5/12/57 -11/02/19



A Butterfly came flying by and I thought I knew her face, she landed on my shoulder and spread her wings of lace, I looked and saw her smiling and she winked and flew away, I'm sure I heard her whisper, We'll meet again one day.....We carry you in our hearts Mimi.



