JUDITH (MARGINEAN) SURMAY
Judith (Marginean) Surmay

age 74, beloved wife of Ronald; loving mother of Marc and Ryan (Jennifer); devoted grandmother of Nathan. Dear sister of Jeff Marginean and Jeanne Brendlen. Loving cousin of Mary Judith Lallo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Irene Marginean and brother, Jim Marginean. She was a loving sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Her passion as a dedicated mother accompanied her passion for teaching. She retired after 40 years as a teacher working with elementary and special education students. She had a special place in her heart for all her students but took joy in helping those that needed a little extra attention to better themselves. Upon retirement she worked in the testing facility at Stark State College until her passing. When God called her that morning, our hearts broke deep inside. She left us beautiful memories and her love will always be our guide.

A memorial divine liturgy will be held to celebrate Judy's life at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral (1121 44th St. NE Canton, OH 44714) on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. Funeral to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton, OH 44709). Family kindly asks to refrain from sending flowers. Should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Charity. (PLEASE NOTE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED FOR MASS ON MONDAY). You may add your condolences on our website:

Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
