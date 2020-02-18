|
|
Judith Vogelpohl Degordon
Passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Latrobe, Pa. and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Judith retired as an admitting specialist from Affinity Hospital in Massillon but was widely known to go far and above her job description. She volunteered at the Salvation Army and was very well known for her animal rescue efforts.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; sons, Matthew (Kelly) and Joseph (Anca) Vogelpohl; and grandchildren, Evan and Gianna. She was preceded in her death by her son, Raymond.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from noon until 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Road, NE. Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Massillon. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020