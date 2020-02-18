The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
206 Cherry Road, NE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Degordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Vogelpohl Degordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Vogelpohl Degordon Obituary
Judith Vogelpohl Degordon

Passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Latrobe, Pa. and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Judith retired as an admitting specialist from Affinity Hospital in Massillon but was widely known to go far and above her job description. She volunteered at the Salvation Army and was very well known for her animal rescue efforts.

She is survived by her husband, Edward; sons, Matthew (Kelly) and Joseph (Anca) Vogelpohl; and grandchildren, Evan and Gianna. She was preceded in her death by her son, Raymond.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from noon until 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Road, NE. Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Massillon. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries