Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Waynesburg, OH
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Waynesburg, OH
JUDY A. KECK


1944 - 2019
JUDY A. KECK Obituary
Judy A. Keck

Age 75, of Red Oak, TX, passed away Oct. 22, 2019. Born May 8, 1944, a daughter of the late Vernon and Elizabeth (Capone) Keck and had lived in Waynesburg most of her life. Judy was a 1962 Graduate of Sandy Valley High School and was a former member of St. James Catholic Church.

Survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Jodi and Craig Jennings, Renee and Jeff Vaughan, and Shannon Murry (Don); one son, Richard Dierick, Jr. and Terri; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Joan and Ed Aquino, Karen Koller, and Janet Day (Robert) (Bailey); one brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Peggy Keck; numerous nieces and nephews; and eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, whom Nana loved dearly.

A Memorial Mass will be held Tues. at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 9-10 a.m., in the church. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
