Judy A. Keck
Age 75, of Red Oak, TX, passed away Oct. 22, 2019. Born May 8, 1944, a daughter of the late Vernon and Elizabeth (Capone) Keck and had lived in Waynesburg most of her life. Judy was a 1962 Graduate of Sandy Valley High School and was a former member of St. James Catholic Church.
Survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Jodi and Craig Jennings, Renee and Jeff Vaughan, and Shannon Murry (Don); one son, Richard Dierick, Jr. and Terri; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Joan and Ed Aquino, Karen Koller, and Janet Day (Robert) (Bailey); one brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Peggy Keck; numerous nieces and nephews; and eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, whom Nana loved dearly.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tues. at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 9-10 a.m., in the church. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019