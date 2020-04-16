|
Judy Ashcraft
went home to be with our Lord on April 11th, 2020 at the age of 71. Born to the late Anna and Hubert Marks in Canton, Ohio on Sept. 18th, 1948. She graduated from McKinley High School and then went on to work at the Hoover Co. before returning to Stark State College to become a CMA. She was a member of Louisville First Assembly of God.
She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, James Ashcraft. Remembered by daughter, Rhonda Ashcraft; grandchildren, Jessica (Aaron) Peck, Emily Ashcraft, Kyle Ashcraft, James Ashcraft and Madeline Ashcraft; daughter-in-law, Christina Ashcraft and sister, Annabel Conley; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Rosaleigh Peck. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her wonderful son, James T. Ashcraft Jr, and great-granddaughter, Evangeline Peck. Judy was a generous and loving wife, sister, mother, mawmaw, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Louisville First Assembly of God. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020