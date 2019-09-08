|
|
Judy E. (Ash) Milbrodt
71, of Canton, formerly of Jackson Township and Massillon, passed away Saturday, September 7, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Canton,on June 25, 1948, a daughter of the late Clifford and Signe (Dahlin) Ash, also preceded in death by her husband Roger J. Milbrodt, whom passed away September 18, 2017, as well as brothers Robert and Donald Ash.
She was a 1966 graduate of Jackson Memorial High School. Survived by daughter Telyn J. (Shawn) Smith; grandchildren Lyndsey E. Smith and Lauryn A. Smith, whom she loved very much; stepchildren Tonia Zito, Troy Milbrodt; sister Jean Ann Matie and numerous other loving family members.
Per her wishes, no services will be held. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019