Judy K. Farley
age 75, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center after a gracious battle with cancer. Judy was born on November 20, 1944 in Canton, OH, to the late Charles V. and Geraldine (Waltz) Eyssen. She was widowed in 1998, after 26 years of marriage to the love of her life, Jerry T. Farley.
Judy is survived by her sisters: Bonnie (David) Steenrod, Louisville, OH and Sandy Tavernier (Joe Augello), Elmhurst, IL; children: Barb (Bruce) Kinney, Bucyrus, OH and Karen (Rick) Martinez, Potterville, MI; step-children: Karen Farley, Jim (Sarah) Farley, Houston, TX and Sue (Dan) Farley Ramsey, Clearwater, FL; grandchildren: Jessica (Chris) Heflin, Joseph (Kara) Farley, Luke Farley, Jake Farley, Matt Orlowski, Nick Orlowski, Chris ( Heather) Kundrock, Sean Kundrock, Alex Kiel, Mark Kiel, Kyle (Cece) Kinney, and Ryan (Alison) Kinney. She was a beloved aunt to two nieces, two nephews, and three great nieces, as well as, great grandma to Jonathon, Olivia, Ian, Seamus, Dylan and Ryder. She loved and was loved dearly by extended family and friends, most notably Ruth Wakeen and Sharyn Heffner Gates. After graduation from Lehman High School class of 1962, Judy became a nurse and worked first in the field of pediatrics and later allergy medicine, as she and Jerry moved from Ohio to Michigan and then to Tennessee as determined by JTF's Corporate position with GMAC. After Jerry's death, Judy returned to North Canton and worked as corporate Reception Coordinator for ComDoc until her retirement in 2010. Judy was renowned hostess of the "Farley Bed and Breakfast" and for hosting Christmas Eve dinners with Christmas spaghetti and Doboshe torte. She welcomed one and all, and had lively eclectic company at her table for many occasions. Judy was an Anglophile who devoured all things Royal, as well as, appreciating witty British humor. Judy was a listener and she had the gift of focusing on each person and making them feel supported and understood. She gently imparted her wisdom, which was sage and soulful. Judy lived by the Golden Rule and embodied all the qualities of a Lady. Our family is grateful for the wonderful care Judy received from Visiting Angels aide Diana Price, Jen Bajornas RN home Hospice, as well as, the care received at the Compassionate Care Center.
Services will be private and held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, Judy's request is that you do a good deed to help someone in need. Donations to a charity of your choice
