Judy L. Lago
Judy L. Lago

age 78, died Friday after a long illness. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, she had lived in the Canton area most of her life. Judy was a 1959 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and was a manager for the Marcus Corporation and Catherine's.

Survived by her husband of 58 years, Philip Lago, sons, Philip "Chip" (Christine) Lago and William (Layna) Lago, MD, grandchildren, Chandler Lago, Alexa Lago, Sarah (David) Stewart, Kyle (Megan) Lago, Philip "Andy" Lago and Bryce Lago, sister, Geraldine "Jackie" Bowe, sister-in-law, Carmen Lago, a niece and two nephews. Preceded in death by a sister, Edith Hansen.

Services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with Ron Iwanusa officiating. Burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
August 16, 2020
I’m praying for you all and I’m sorry to hear about your loss. I grew up at FCC with the boys.
Kay Wuske
Acquaintance
