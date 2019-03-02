Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Matheson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy L. Matheson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy L. Matheson Obituary
Judy L. Matheson 1941-2019

Age 77, of Canton, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at her home in Canton, following a period of declining health. Judy was born on July 22, 1941, in Canton, to the late George and Irene (Tarbert) Hahn, graduated from Canton Lehman High School in 1959, and married Sheldon "Matt" Matheson in Canton. Matt died on June 19, 2016. She worked as a nurse's aide for McKinley Center in Canton and did some waitressing in in her retirement. Judy was a member of former member of the Moose Lodge in Canton and enjoyed shopping.

Surviving are three sons, David Cartwright of Canton, Jim (Anna) Cartwright of Malvern, and Bryan (Darla) Cartwright of Dalton; a daughter, Nichole (Steve) Stephenson of Canton; and thirteen grandchildren, Natasha Scalia, Casey Cartwright, Christen Stull, Vincent Osborn, Lynsey Cartwright, Aaron Fowler, Star Frazier, Richard Nofsinger, Faith Cartwright, Jamie Brownfield, Arthur Graham, Jarrod Mazzan, and Julion Mazzan. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Patric Nofsinger; and brother, Jerry Hahn.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in Canton. An online registry is available at www.aublefuneralhome.com.

Auble Funeral Home

330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now