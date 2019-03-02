|
|
Judy L. Matheson 1941-2019
Age 77, of Canton, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at her home in Canton, following a period of declining health. Judy was born on July 22, 1941, in Canton, to the late George and Irene (Tarbert) Hahn, graduated from Canton Lehman High School in 1959, and married Sheldon "Matt" Matheson in Canton. Matt died on June 19, 2016. She worked as a nurse's aide for McKinley Center in Canton and did some waitressing in in her retirement. Judy was a member of former member of the Moose Lodge in Canton and enjoyed shopping.
Surviving are three sons, David Cartwright of Canton, Jim (Anna) Cartwright of Malvern, and Bryan (Darla) Cartwright of Dalton; a daughter, Nichole (Steve) Stephenson of Canton; and thirteen grandchildren, Natasha Scalia, Casey Cartwright, Christen Stull, Vincent Osborn, Lynsey Cartwright, Aaron Fowler, Star Frazier, Richard Nofsinger, Faith Cartwright, Jamie Brownfield, Arthur Graham, Jarrod Mazzan, and Julion Mazzan. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Patric Nofsinger; and brother, Jerry Hahn.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in Canton. An online registry is available at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
Auble Funeral Home
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2019