Judy Louise (Boyce) Zerbe
1945 - 2020
Judy Louise (Boyce) Zerbe

died on September 24, 2020, at the age of 75, after a courageous battle with cancer filled with grace. Judy was born on May 30, 1945 in Akron, Ohio to the late Clyde and Abagail Boyce. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dan. They married on April 25, 1970.

Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a world traveler, an avid crafter, and enjoyed making fudge for family get togethers. Her kind and generous soul will be greatly missed.

Judy is survived by her children, son, Dan Jr. (Holly) of Massillon and daughter, Lori of Chicago; grandchildren, Tyler and Madelynn Zerbe of Massillon; sisters, Carol Bennett, Chris (Rex) Sourwine and Robyn Cottrell; brother, Clyde Boyce; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6-8 P.M. Robert Burtt, III will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Thyroid Association. Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.

Paquelet, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 26, 2020.
