Judy Louise (Boyce) ZerbeFuneral services will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6-8 P.M. Robert Burtt, III will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Thyroid Association. Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com . Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.Paquelet, 330-833-3222

